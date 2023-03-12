NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – At least 40 people got their heads shaved Sunday. No worries, though! It was all for a good cause.

Sunday was the 2023 New Mexico Firefighter and Friends St. Baldrick’s fundraising event at the Rio Rancho Events Center.

People had their heads shaved, and others made financial donations. All the money goes to St. Baldrick’s Foundation which studies childhood-specific cancers.

“It is very heartwarming when you realize why people do this. Childhood cancer is very poorly understood and very poorly treated across the world,” said Roger Tannen, a volunteer event coordinator.

The event happens every year around Saint Patrick’s Day. If you missed today, event organizers said they accept donations year-round.