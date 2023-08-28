NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fire stations across New Mexico are waiting on funding from a grant to help meet their needs and bring in needed equipment. Each year, fire departments throughout the state receive funding through the Fire Protection Fund.

“These grants really provide an avenue for us to be able to meet the needs of our department,” said Santa Fe County Fire Chief, Jacob Black. “That keeps the lights on, keeps tires on the trucks, keeps fuel in the trucks, keeps bunker gear on our firefighters.”

The Fire Protection Fund, through the State Fire Marshal’s office, distributed more than $75 million dollars for fiscal year 2024; a more than 5% jump then last year. On top of that, in July applications for the New Mexico Fire Protection Grant through the State Fire Marshal’s Office opened up which has $34 million to give out.

According to Black, his department applied for the grant for all of the fire departments in Santa Fe County. If they receive the funding, they hope to address critical needs of theirs including adding more firefighting apparatuses.

The funding comes from a small portion of insurance premiums. The fire grant fund is accepting applications until August 31.