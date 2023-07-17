NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state’s Fire Marshal’s Office announced Monday that millions are headed to New Mexico fire departments. New Mexico’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management that 99 municipalities and 257 county stations will have a total of $75.8 million distributed among them from the New Mexico Fire Fund for fiscal year 2024.

“The State Fire Marshal’s office is pleased to provide this vital funding to departments large and small across the state. I know that a well-funded and well-trained department is important for everyone’s safety and with this funding, we’re supporting operations, equipment, and training at a record level,” said State Fire Marshal Randy Varela.

Departments can apply for the Fire Grant Fund online. They must submit applications before August 31. For fiscal year 2023, there was a fire fund distribution of $71.8 million.