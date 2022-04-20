NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau released the results of its investigation where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on the set of “Rust” in October 2021 by actor Alec Baldwin.

The report finds that Rust Movie Productions, LLC management knew that firearm safety procedures were not followed on set and showed indifference to employee safety. The production company was issued a Willful-Serious citation that includes a $136,793 penalty. This is the maximum fine and highest level of citation allowed by state law in New Mexico.

Under federal requirements, the production company has 15 days after receiving the citation to pay the penalty or provide OHSB with certification of corrective action, or to contest the citation.

“Our investigation found that this tragic incident never would have happened if Rust Movie Productions, LLC had followed national film industry standards for firearm safety,” said Environment Cabinet Secretary James Kenney in a news release. “This is a complete failure of the employer to follow recognized national protocols that keep employees safe.” To view the full statement, click here.

According to a news release the investigation included 14 interviews and 566 documents.

On October 21, 2021, Hutchins was killed when Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun, not knowing it contained a live round. The bullet also injured the movie’s director Joel Souza.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 is looking over documents and working to update the post with more information.