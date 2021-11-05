New Mexico filmed ‘The Harder They Fall’ now streaming

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –  A new Western that was filmed in New Mexico is now streaming on Netflix. “The Harder They Fall” is a new film spotlighting Black characters from the Old West, something fairly uncommon in the Western film genre.

In the fictional story, cowboy Nat Love and his crew seek revenge after the outlaw Rufus Buck kills Love’s parents. Jonathan Majors, Regina King, Idris Elba, and Lakeith Stanfield co-star.

“We had all these generations of exceptional talent and Black talent at that. It was like a church service, it was like a bbq, it was like we were in the studio making music a lot of the time. It was beautiful, absolutely beautiful, so yeah, lots of fun,” said actor Jonathan Majors in an interview with CBS Mornings.

The production was filmed in areas around Santa Fe County including Diablo Canyon and some local ranches.

