NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The series “Dark Winds” is back on TV screens for its second season. The New Mexico-filmed series follows two officers on the Navajo Nation who investigate crime and mysteries in the 1970s. The series is based on the book series “Iconic Leaphorn & Chee” written by Tony Hillerman. Production started in November of last year and was filmed on the Tesuque Pueblo.

The series is directed by Betsy Burke and produced by Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin, and Vince Caldera.

The New Mexico Film Office said the show employed 200 New Mexico crew members, 90 background talent, and 60 principal talent. Season one of the show along with the first four episodes of the second season are available to watch on AMC+.