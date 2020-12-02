New Mexico film ‘Walking with Herb’ set for international release

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A film with deep roots in New Mexico is about to reach an international audience. “Walking with Herb” features a couple of well-known stars, Academy Award winner Edward James Olmos and George Lopez.

The book it’s based on was written by Las Cruces banker and New Mexico State University alumnus Joe Bullock. NMSU professor Ross Marks directed the film here in New Mexico with a number of students hired for the production team.

It’s a story about faith, following Banker played by Olmos whose encounter with God inspires him to play in a golf tournament, guided by a motorcycle-riding angel name Herb, played by Lopez. The film is about to finalize an international distribution deal and is slated for a theatrical release around the world in the spring.

Latest New Mexico News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery