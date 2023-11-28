NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After months of picketing, actors and Hollywood studios are just days away from the expected end of a strike that’s put New Mexico film productions on hold. Some of that film work is already re-emerging around the state. “There are no pickets happening, there’s no protests everything is moving forward,” said SAG-AFTRA member, Marc Comstock.

After 118 days, the SAG-AFTRA film actor’s strike is nearly over. “It’s just a collective sigh of relief and we’re all excited,” said Comstock.

All that’s left is for members to dot their I’s and cross their T’s. “Right now, members are voting on the contract and it needs to be ratified which I don’t see that being a hurdle. The contract is fantastic, we’re all anxious to get back to work,” said Comstock.

Comstock has been a member of SAG-AFTRA since the mid-90s and said they got everything they were fighting for. “We got an increase in streaming residuals in a formula that is good for both sides of the agreement. We put in some guard rails for AI. We got boosts the pension and health funds,” said Comstock.

What happened to the films that were already in production across New Mexico when the strike began? Comstock said a few have already picked up where they left off and he said no production here has called it quits. “Some productions were prepared to hit the ground running and so within a week to ten days they can get up and running, and if they were a production that were partially started and then stopped they are in a much better position because all of their infrastructure is already set up,” said Comstock.

Studios are also now adjusting to get productions in. “The studios all have to kind of agree with who has the priority regarding like the stars in things,” said Comstock.

Comstock said he isn’t worried about the loss in revenue from the nearly four-month strike. “You’ll definitely have a decline just like we did with COVID, but also like COVID, once we gear up again we’re going to be so busy I think we will make up that ground that was lost very quickly,” said Comstock.

The actors union has until December 5 to ratify its side of the new contract. According to the New Mexico Film Office, there are already 17 productions underway in the state.