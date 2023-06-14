NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s film industry pumps millions of dollars into the economy every year and they’re looking to train locals in the business. The New Mexico Film Office is offering a production assistant training program to help those wanting to work in the industry get a foot in the door.

Classes are filling up fast and the film office said they only have three remaining free one-day courses including one being held this Saturday. Once a participant completes the course, they’ll be added to a list the film office sends out to productions for work meaning work could be available immediately. Registration for the course can be found on the New Mexico Film Office website and the course will be held over Zoom.