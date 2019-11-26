New Mexico Film Office needs more staff to keep up with productions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s film industry is booming. There are so many movies and TV shows being made, the state film office can’t keep up, and they’re asking for help.

Lights, camera, action. Along with Netflix and NBC Universal setting up shop in Albuquerque; New Mexico is getting a lot of screen time in blockbuster movies and TV shows.

“There’s 29 productions that are either wrapping or in production right now, so there’s a lot going on,” said NM Film Office Director Todd Christensen.

In order to keep the cameras rolling in New Mexico and continue to bring in more productions, the film office said they need extra help.

“The calls haven’t stopped,” said Christensen.

So, they’ve asked lawmakers for an additional $118,000 to hire more full-time employees. Their biggest responsibility would be keeping track of the film credit incentives given to productions for working in New Mexico.

“So we need extra personnel to track all the money that is going out and all the money that is coming in,” said Christensen.

This past legislative session, state lawmakers raised the film credit’s cap from $50 to $110 million, also paying off almost two-thirds of a whopping $300-million backlog in tax credits owed to film productions.

“Early September, I’ve gotten 27 inquiries for jobs both in Albuquerque, southern New Mexico, the rural areas and also, they want to look at everything,” said Christensen. “In order to maintain the level we need to maintain it, we need more people to take care of those productions.”

More than 80 productions are currently filming all around New Mexico. KRQE News 13 is told there will be even more by the end of the year.