New Mexico Film Office initiates new intimacy coordinator training program

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office has announced a new intimacy coordinator training program that is aimed at increasing safety on sets in the state. NMFO reports it’s is partnering with the Intimacy Professionals Association Intimacy Coordinator Training Program to prepare individuals in New Mexico’s film and television industry to work as intimacy coordinators in full-length feature film and television productions once training is completed.

According to NMFO, intimacy coordinators are a fairly new category of industry professionals who work on productions to create a safer environment on set for actors performing in scenes involving physical touch, nudity, intimacy, and simulated sex while also assisting the director to achieve their creative vision. The New Mexico Film Office states that intimacy coordinators advocate for the safety and well being of factors and become involved in the production process during prep to make sure there is transparent communication and expectations between the creative team and the actors.

Additionally, intimacy coordinators are also available as a resource to the director and can provide assistance with choreography and movement coaching if requested. The training program is a 16-week course of online training and a weekend choreography workshop pending COVID-19 restrictions.

Students will learn utilizing lectures, readings, experiential practices, homework assignments, quizzes, and mentorship. The training group may include up to 12 students which NMFO says up to three spots in the program will be reserved exclusively for trainees from New Mexico.

With the use of workforce development funds, NMFO will cover 60% of tuition for up to three New Mexico residents who are accepted into the program. Training will be provided by the founder of Intimacy Professionals Association, Amanda Blumenthal.

The intimacy coordinator training program will begin on February 7, 2021. On Dec. 15, 2020, a virtual information session will be held with Amanda Blumenthal and a panel of guests that will discuss the training, the career, and its importance within the industry.

Those interested in attending the information session are encouraged to register in advance online. Applications can be found at intimacyprofessionalsassociation.com and are due by January 10, 2021.

