NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office announced the production of an interactive experience that tell the story of Boeing Aviation. The production is being created in Corrales by Ideum Inc. and will last through July.

The digital interactive experience will tell Boing’s story in categories including supply chain, digital and modification. The exhibit will go live in Paris and travel worldwide. The NM film office says the creation exhibit will employ four local crew members.