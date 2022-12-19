SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office Director, Amber Dodson has announced the filming of “Dark Winds”. Season two of the filming started in November and will continue through 2023 in and around Santa Fe and Tesuque Pueblo.

The series is directed by Betsy Burke and produced by George R.R. Martin along with other big names. The show stars Zahn McClarnon. “Dark Winds” is based on an iconic book series titled, “Leaphorn & Chee,” by Tony Hillerman. The show is set in the 1970s and tells the story of Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn and Deputy Chee as they uncover crimes and mysteries.

The New Mexico Film office says it will employ 200 New Mexico crew members, 90 background/extras, and 60 New Mexico principal actors.