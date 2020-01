NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office is accepting applications for a new grant helping Native American filmmakers. In honor of the late Senator John Pinto, $100,000 a year will go toward the grant.

The money can be used towards any of the production process and will be awarded in $5,000 increments. Applicants must be a registered member of the state’s tribes or pueblos.

Click here for application information.