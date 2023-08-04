NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wages in New Mexico’s film industry have reached a record high, according to the New Mexico Film Office. The median hourly wages for industry workers jumped to $35.51 in the past 12 months, up 21%.

In fiscal year 22, the median hourly wage for full-time New Mexico crew members was $29.36 per hour. As a comparison, the median wage in new Mexico for all industries was $18.18 per hour.

Film, television, and digital media production spending in New Mexico surpassed $2.2 billion over the past three fiscal years, the film office stated. The industry spent more than $794 million in New Mexico from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023. New Mexico communities outside the Albuquerque and Santa Fe Corridor saw a 150% increase in direct spending from $6.5 million in fiscal year 21 to $16.5 million in fiscal year 23.

New Mexico- based productions include Nickelodeon’s “The Loud House” franchise, Walt Disney Pictures’ untitled reimagining of “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day,” the upcoming Netflix series “American Primeval,” and the feature “Rez Ball.” Amazon Studio’s “Outer Range” returned for its second season, and the second season of AMC’s “Dark Winds,” which premiered July 30.