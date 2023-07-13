NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Actors with Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) will go on strike after talks with the Alliance Of Motion Pictures And Television Producers (AMPTP), fell apart Wednesday night. The impact of the strike will be felt in New Mexico as the state continues to grow and attract more people from the film industry. Hundreds of actors will not work and plan to stay on strike for as long as it takes to get a deal on the table.

The actors guild will join the writers’ union which has been on strike since April. One local actor that KRQE spoke is Marc Comstock, who’s credits include Night Shift, Manhattan, and The Scorch Trials. “I hope the strike is short. But we also have to be prepared for the long haul,” Comstock said.

The strike goes into effect Friday morning at midnight, with picket lines being drawn later in the day. The actors’ guild is asking for three main things: better pay, better benefits, and stronger protections from A.I. and the use of their images without consent.

“Our current contract is about $1,000 a day for a speaking role. But our average members work less than 15 days a year. So obviously, while that may seem like a lot, it’s still not a living wage” Comstock said, “[and] A.I. is a huge issue of owning our images in perpetuity and using them as often as they want and not being able to compensate us.”

In New Mexico, there are more than 1,100 members in the Actor’s Guild. When they stop acting, it will impact 18 major projects including movies, television shows, and video games being shot in the state currently. In the meantime, actors have some options to make ends meet.

“So you know, as far as actors, we can, you know, we do theater we write, we can still do those creative outlets, but as far as creating content for the big producers, the AMPTP, that’s going to halt.”

Comstock said that even if a deal is struck with the Union and AMPTP, they’re willing to hold out until writers also see raises. “Basic the decency of having a living wage, being able to make a living at something you love. It is a better health plan and pension plan. So we have long-term security, and it’s making sure that our profession isn’t replaced by A.I.”

In a statement from the state’s film office, they told News 13 the impact to the state’s economy won’t be seen until later down the road but are confident that when their work does return, it will attract productions to the state at record levels.

The AMPTP, which bargains on behalf of Hollywood companies, said it presented a generous deal with their biggest bump in minimum pay in 35 years.