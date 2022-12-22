LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A star of two iconic New Mexico television series is set to be honored at the Las Cruces International Film Festival.

Giancarlo Esposito is well known for playing the ruthless drug kingpin Gus Fring in “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul.”

He is set to receive the “Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment Award” at the festival in the spring.

The executive director of the festival said they are thrilled to have someone with Esposito’s talent and work ethic as the face of the festival. He credited the actor with helping bring recognition to New Mexico.

The festival is set for April 12 to 16 in Las Cruces.