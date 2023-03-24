NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Animal Humane New Mexico is hosting a film festival and looking for submissions. There’s one catch, though, it has to be about cats.
The Feline Film Festival is being held from June 16 to 30 for “Adopt a Shelter Cat Month.” Submissions are due before 11:59 p.m. May 31.
It must be feline-focused, family-friendly, and only up to 10 minutes. Visit this website to see more information about the festival and submitting films.