NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Following the late-night Speaker of the House vote, two of New Mexico’s federal lawmakers were finally sworn in Sunday morning.
Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez and Representative Melanie Stansbury were sworn in for their second terms to serve in the US House.
Leger Fernandez represents the state’s Third Congressional District, and Stansbury serves the state’s First Congressional District.