QUESTA, N.M. (KRQE) – A 14-year-old boy is facing murder charges after reportedly shooting a 13-year-old in his Questa home. The boy’s dad is being charged under the Bennie Hargrove Law.

William Brown, 39, is facing negligent making a firearm accessible to a minor resulting in death charges.

According to State Police, four juveniles were at Brown’s home listening to music when a 14-year-old pulled out a gun and shot a 13-year-old girl. She died as a result.

Brown’s son is facing murder and assault on an officer charges.

The Administrative Office of the Courts confirmed this is the first time “Bennie’s Bill” has been used in a case.