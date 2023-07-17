EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – Shanda Melendrez, owner of Misfits of Oz Farm Sanctuary, in Edgewood, New Mexico, has sold dozens of paintings made by pigs at the farm. Since they’re not receiving many donations at the moment, she says this is a way to raise extra money. “We are certainly trying to expand ways that we make money to help make those difference,” said Melendrez.

On average they spend roughly $6,000 on food, maintenance and care for the 42 pigs. “We have a lot of animals that have special needs that require daily medication 2-3 times a day,” said Melendrez. Some of the paintings can be found at Route 66 Coffee and Boba. The paintings go for $30 and they come with a photo of the artist as well as information on the sanctuary.

The art pieces are not only an important money maker, but providing a fun outlet for the piglets too. “It’s just a fun way to get the pigs some extra enrichment while also helping people see a more emotional and intelligent side of the pigs,” said Melendrez.

All of the painting have a special touch, from the paint colors to who will be painting them. The canvas is put inside a ziplock bag, that’s covered with peanut butter and from there the artist is off to work their magic. Some of the work has been so in demand, one brought in $400 at auction.

“They get really excited, some of them get so excited trying to chomp right through it. Sometime we’ll end with some that will have extra straw or hay or whatever they decide to throw in there. We let them have their creativity so it’s a fun process,” said Melendrez. The sanctuary’s goal is to feature their “Snout Painting” in more businesses.