New Mexico family skipping the turkey this Thanksgiving in honor of beloved pet

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Beef for Thanksgiving. One New Mexico family is passing on the turkey this year after their would-be dinner became the family pet.

A turkey that sits on command and occasionally gets around on a leash. “I got a rope on it and I just started walking it around the yard,” says 8-year-old Haxton Haynes.

The Haynes kids gave their unique bird a classic name. ” She names it Thanksgiving,” Haxton Haynes says. Lucky for Thanksgiving the turkey, she isn’t on the menu this holiday.

“We raise grass-fed beef, so we weren’t really looking forward to butchering and plucking a turkey anyway,” Addie Haynes says.

The Haynes have owned their cattle farm in Los Lunas since 2013. “We’ve had chickens, we’ve had a goat and cattle and horses. A turkey is a first for us,” Addie Haynes says.

Addie Haynes says Thanksgiving came along this past spring. “She was mixed up in a group of chicks that we bought from the feed store.

A couple days into it, I realized they weren’t all chickens; we had one turkey,” Haynes says.

She says her 10, 8, 5 and 3-year-olds took the lead on raising Thanksgiving. “She just loved being around the kids, she would start following them. She would actually just come up to us and sit, like want to be stroked and petted. They started putting her on a leash or a rope and walking her around some,” Haynes says.

Now that she’s a part of the family, Thanksgiving’s first Thanksgiving won’t be her last. “She might be the smartest turkey in New Mexico,” Addie Haynes says.

The turkey is so much of a pet, Thanksgiving is even welcome inside their home.