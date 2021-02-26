New Mexico family repairing damage left behind by back-to-back winter storms

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico family is still cleaning up after their home was hit by multiple rounds of winter storms. Strong winds ripped through on Valentine’s Day weekend and now the family is shelling out hundreds of dollars in damages.

For most people, that storm wasn’t much more than some wind and a couple of days of snow, but for RiLeigh Wade in Corrales, that wind ripped out a tree and tipped over her fence. Another tree landed on the house and their back gate was completely destroyed.

Wade says her family wasn’t home at the time, but the Nextdoor app alerted them something was happening back at home as the storm rolled through. No one else on their street has any damage but the neighbors directly across from them are missing random pieces of their fence.

While the damage was shocking Wade is grateful no one was outside when this was happening. “Everybody is okay, our pets are okay, everything like the trees can be replaced, the gate can be replaced. Our animals can’t be, we can’t be,” said Wade.

Right now they are looking at over $800 just to get the trees removed and hanging branches taken down. They are waiting to see what insurance will give them to help fix everything.

