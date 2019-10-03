New Mexico family outraged after they were attacked by teens

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces family is outraged after they say they were attacked by a group of kids.

“It was a hard throw, hard enough to have gone through the window and hit my little one,” Maria Gutierrez said.

The Gutierrez family was driving home Monday, not far from New Mexico State University, when a group of kids allegedly attacked their vehicle. The family says they not only threw rocks, but punched the car as well.

“They were pretty much throwing up gang signs and yelling stuff. I mean, I’ve never seen these kids. I have no idea who they are,” Gutierrez said.

The Las Cruces Police Department says they are aware of the incident, but can’t release information due to the fact the kids are underage.