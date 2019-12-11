New Mexico family identifies Phoenix cold case victim

PHOENIX (KRQE) – A 22-year-old cold case from Phoenix has been solved after a New Mexico family identified the victim.

“I just…I thought about her and her family and what it would mean for her not to go home that night,” Jenn Skeivik said.

Skeivik found a woman’s body back in 1997 in Phoenix. For years, the woman’s identity remained a mystery until a New Mexico family noticed a sketch of the woman in a news report.

The family says she was Bertha Alicia Holguin Berroteran. A DNA test confirmed the match. It’s still unclear how she died, but the family says they’re relieved they found her.

