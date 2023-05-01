NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico sisters and their dad are heading to Los Angeles to play with some well-known musicians.

“When I first received the news, I actually started crying because I really didn’t think this was real,” said band member of The Sillyettes, Lily Williams.

Sisters Lily and Lola Williams from Farmington started their band The Sillyettes, also known as Rippy and the Sillyettes, when they were in elementary school.

The duo is in high school now at Navajo Prep, and they’ve played at many festivals, coffee shops, and school events. They’ve even opened for heavy metal bands. Now, the band has another amazing opportunity coming up.

On Thursday, they’re headed to Los Angeles for the Musack Rock n’ Roll Carnival, an annual fundraiser helping teens get involved in music. They’ve attended the event before, but this year, they will open for Tim Armstrong from Rancid and play on the same stage as No Doubt.

They think they are ready to step on stage with a band they look up to. “I am really nervous because my very first concert was No Doubt. It’s really a big thing for me,” said Lily Williams.

The band, made up of Lily on the ukulele and vocals, Lola playing drums, and their dad Rippy on bass, gets their inspiration from pop and rock bands. They said the key to keeping a band together after all these years is a lot of patience and communication.

“I think just like not arguing or anything or getting mad because I feel like that’s what’s going to break it up faster. Just being calm, having fun, that’s it,” said Lola Williams.

The girls said they plan to keep the band going for many years to come. So far, the band has recorded one song professionally in California.