New Mexico facing lawsuit after returning children to allegedly abusive parents

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Children, Youth and Families Department is facing another lawsuit after they sent children back to their allegedly abusive parents. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that this new federal lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court on December 23 on behalf of the four children involved.

Back in 2019, the children were taken from their parents in Hobbs after police found them panhandling outside of a Walmart. The parents were charged with child abuse, but the four kids were eventually returned to them.

After fleeing the state, the parents were arrested and are in the Lea County Detention Center. This new lawsuit accuses a supervisor at CYFD’s Hobbs office and other employees of “violating the children’s civil rights by failing to protect them from their parents”.

Read Next: