New Mexico facing lawsuit after returning children to allegedly abusive parents

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Children, Youth and Families Department is facing another lawsuit after they sent children back to their allegedly abusive parents. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that this new federal lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court on December 23 on behalf of the four children involved.

Back in 2019, the children were taken from their parents in Hobbs after police found them panhandling outside of a Walmart. The parents were charged with child abuse, but the four kids were eventually returned to them.

After fleeing the state, the parents were arrested and are in the Lea County Detention Center. This new lawsuit accuses a supervisor at CYFD’s Hobbs office and other employees of “violating the children’s civil rights by failing to protect them from their parents”.

Read Next:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES