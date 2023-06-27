UNION COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is looking to better connect with seniors in rural counties. The state’s Aging and Long-Term Services Department and Human Services Department (HSD) are partnering to open in-person offices.

HSD staff will now be available to answer questions and help community members in person at two locations.

The Roy Senior Center (381 Fair St., Roy, NM) will be open the last Wednesday of each month from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Union County Office (200 Court St., Clayton, NM) will be open on the last Thursday of each month from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

HSD staff is also planning on visiting Roy on June 28 and Clayton on June 29 to help community members enroll in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid.

“Expanding our presence in Union and Harding counties will help HSD and its sister agencies reach our goal of meeting customers where they are,” Kari Armijo, acting cabinet secretary for the New Mexico Human Services Department, said in a press release. “New Mexico is a rural state, and we know that it isn’t always possible to travel to a state field office to get services. We are looking forward to our partnership and collaboration with these communities to better serve our fellow New Mexicans.”

Both of the offices offer walk-in help during open hours. But residents can also book an appointment online (here for Clayton) and (here for Roy).