New Mexico expands childcare assistance to more families

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tens of thousands of more families are now eligible for child care assistance in New Mexico. The state announced changes on Thursday which allows families making $90,000 to now qualify for some form of assistance.

That’s nearly double the previous threshold. The money to pay for it is coming from the American Rescue Plan.

Those who previously weren’t able to benefit from childcare assistance in the past say this increase will make a world of difference. “That means so much for our family. It means being able to potentially save for a home. To afford better healthcare, to save for college, even just an emergency fund,” said parent and early childhood educator Cecilia Romero.

The hope is that this will allow more New Mexicans to return to work now that the state is reopening. New Mexico will also be increasing subsidy rates paid to childcare providers, allowing them to improve quality and expand offerings.