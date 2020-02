NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Ethics Commission says it has received zero complaints against lawmakers since their oversight began in July.

The Executive Director says the requirement that complaints be notarized is likely discouraging filings. Former Gov. Garry Carruthers, a member of the commission, hopes the legislature will drop the notarization requirement.

The commission was approved by voters in 2018 following a series of high-profile corruption scandals.