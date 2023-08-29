NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) and the Consulate of Mexico in Albuquerque on Tuesday renewed an alliance dedicated to protecting the rights of Mexican workers in the United States.

The two-year agreement was signed at the beginning of Labor Rights Week, Aug. 28-Sept. 1, 2023. The agreement commits NMED’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau (OHSB) and the Consulate of Mexico to work together to develop training and education programs for Mexican workers and employers in New Mexico, including using the worker safety complaint system.

“During this Labor Rights Week, we highlight the profound significance of the U.S.-Mexico relationship in championing the rights of all workers, including rights to speak out against unsafe conditions and protection from hazards,” said Environment Department Deputy Cabinet Secretary Danielle Gilliam. “The New Mexico Environment Department is committed to ensuring all people working in New Mexico have a safe and healthful workplace regardless of nationality or language.”

According to the most recent U.S. Department of Agriculture census, over 1,300 migrant farm workers, most from Mexico, worked on 147 New Mexico farms. This renewal marks the seventh year of this agreement, which was first signed in 2016.

“For the Consulate of Mexico in Albuquerque, the renewal of this agreement is the result of several years of working hand in hand with New Mexico’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau, which has become one of the strongest partnerships that we have,” said Consul of Mexico in Albuquerque Norma Ang.

If you believe your workplace may be unsafe, you may anonymously file a complaint by: