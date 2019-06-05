New Mexico engineer warns dams at risk following wet weather

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - State lawmakers are drafting a plan after the state engineer warns of the increased risk of about 300 dams in the state.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that state engineer John D'Antonio told lawmakers Tuesday during a legislative committee that due to a wet winter and strong spring run-off, more water could lead to dams overflowing or bursting.

D'Antonio explained to the Water and Natural Resources Committee that about 30% of 170 dams are considered to be "high hazard" which means that at least one individual is likely to die if a dam does fail. He said that only 33% of the dams are in satisfactory condition.

Lawmakers now say crews will monitor at risk dams and plan to propose funding for flood relief.

Related Coverage: