New Mexico emergency management officials warn of severe weekend weather

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is warning all residents of potentially severe weather this weekend and to prepare for record low temperatures and dangerously high winds in the northern, central and eastern parts of New Mexico.

“Please be prepared for freezing temperatures and potential road closures or other roadway impacts through the weekend and into early next week,” said DHSEM Secretary Bianca Ortiz Wertheim in a press release. “If you can avoid traveling through the end of this cold spell, please do so. Don’t take on the cold, wind and snow. Wind gusts and cold will make driving a risk. Please stay informed about risks in your local area, particularly the risk of difficult driving conditions.”

The National Weather Service is forecasting snow and cold temperatures for the northern and central parts of New Mexico starting late Saturday. Eastern parts of the state are expected to receive freezing temperatures through Tuesday afternoon while east, central, and northeast New Mexico is expected to receive hazardous wind chill readings through Sunday.

“The Department of Transportation carefully monitors the weather to determine the amount of person and machine power needed to keep the roads safe and clear,” said Transportation Secretary Mike Sandoval in the press release. “Crews plan days in advance, preparing snowplows, loading them with salt and cinder. When inclement weather rolls in, DOT crews hit the roads day and night, safely clearing the way for the traveling public. Please help keep these dedicated professionals keep you and our roads safe by limiting travel during inclement weather. If you must travel, please keep at least 50 feet away from plows.”

According to a press release, DHSEM is urging New Mexicans to consider the following ahead of the weekend:

Have enough food on hand for a few days at home to avoid traveling in unsafe conditions

Consider keeping a water faucet dripping slowly to reduce the risk of frozen pipes

Make sure you have warm winter supplies including a heavy coat, gloves, and other warming supplies available

Check on your neighbors

Don’t travel during inclement weather unless it’s absolutely necessary for health or welfare

If you must travel, when driving, slow down and use caution as road conditions may change quickly