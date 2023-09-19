NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Economic Development Department (EDD) announced on Tuesday the expansion of the science and technology office.

The newly expanded Office of Strategy, Science & Technology (OSST), previously the Office of Science & Technology, will continue to focus and expand support for innovation and commercialization of science and technology along with including entrepreneurship support and federal funding opportunities.

“With support from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Legislature, the Economic Development Department will be expanding the Office of Strategy, Science & Technology to provide additional support to entrepreneurs and businesses, furthering the department’s mission of improving the lives of New Mexico families by increasing economic opportunity, building wealth, and providing a place for businesses to thrive,” EDD Deputy Secretary Jon Clark said.

Nora Meyers Sackett leads the office as director and Jeff Hall serves as program coordinator.

As part of the Office’s expansion, the department will establish an accompanying Office of Entrepreneurship, for which EDD is currently hiring a coordinator. The position will serve as EDD’s point of contact for New Mexico entrepreneurs in any industry, coordinating with support organizations and incubators and providing guidance to resources and funding opportunities.

The job posting for the entrepreneurship coordinator position can be found on the State Personnel Office website at careers.share.state.nm.us (search job #137255) and is open for applications through Oct. 2. More information about the position can also be found on the EDD Careers webpage at EDD.newmexico.gov/careers.