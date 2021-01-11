New Mexico Dream Center brings awareness to human trafficking and highlights assistance, recovery

New Mexico

WATCH: Full interview with Shelley Repp, executive director of New Mexico Dream Center

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month and is a great time to help the citizens of New Mexico have more understanding about the human trafficking that is occurring in the state. New Mexico Dream Center Executive Director Shelley Repp discusses different types of trafficking within New Mexico and how it can be combated.

The New Mexico Dream Center provides services to survivors of human trafficking and youth experiencing homelessness. NMDC will be participating in the New Mexico Attorney General’s 5th Annual Human Trafficking Conference from January 11 through January 13, 2021.

The virtual conference includes topics such as federal and state laws, law enforcement response to human trafficking, assisting survivors amid the pandemic, recovery, empowerment, and re-integration for survivors. You can register online to take part in the virtual event.

During the entire month of January, you can help bring awareness to human trafficking by participating in the virtual 5k Run Against Traffick event. Registration is now open and every participant will receive a long-sleeve t-shirt and special runner’s bib. Register for the virtual 5k online.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, there is a National Human Trafficking Hotline to call at 888-373-788 or text HELP or INFO to BeFree (233733). For more information on the New Mexico Dream Center, visit nmdreamcenter.org, and the organization’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

