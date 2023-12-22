SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe is still trying to work through the required paperwork to access unspent funds for road and park improvements. So, several state agencies are pitching in to fill the gap.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation (DOT) and the New Mexico Tourism Department have contributed labor and materials to the city. They say the goal is to help make Santa Fe a better place.

“There is no place in the world like New Mexico, and we should take pride in how it looks and feels for residents and visitors,” Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a press release. “This is by no means an isolated effort – we can all do better to keep our roads in good shape, medians maintained and litter cleaned up. New Mexicans will be seeing a significant, statewide effort launched in the coming weeks to make sure that pride is evident in every New Mexico community and along every highway. Let’s get to work.”

So far, the workers have helped clean South St. Francis Drive, Cerrillos Road, St. Michaels Drive, as well as the Plaza. Litter-cleaning efforts have also been going on around the city.