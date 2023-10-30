NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Economic Development Department approved a new round of awards that will help companies train new, and in some cases, current employees.

The awards were distributed through the Job Training Incentive Program (JTIP) and went to six companies, with five proposing to expand through job training efforts and one planning to train an incumbent worker through JTIP’s Step-Up program.

The total amount of funding being offered in October is $492,492. Companies approved are located in Albuquerque, Bernalillo, Deming, Red River, Rio Rancho, and Santa Fe.

The six companies approved for JTIP in October 2023 are listed below:

Aersale Component Solutions dba Aersale Landing Gear Solutions (ALGS) in Rio Rancho specializes in overhauling aircraft landing gear. It will receive $113,140 to train 18 people at an average wage of $19.96.

in Rio Rancho specializes in overhauling aircraft landing gear. It will receive $113,140 to train 18 people at an average wage of $19.96. Amfabsteel, Inc. is a design-build structural steel fabricator in Bernalillo The company will receive $780 to support training one current employee.

is a design-build structural steel fabricator in Bernalillo The company will receive $780 to support training one current employee. Beck and Bulow Buffalo LLC produces high-quality meats and is expanding its manufacturing and production to a new location in Santa Fe. The company will receive $23,210 to train three people receiving an average wage of $19.58.

produces high-quality meats and is expanding its manufacturing and production to a new location in Santa Fe. The company will receive $23,210 to train three people receiving an average wage of $19.58. Little Toad Creek LLC is a brewery and distillery that operates in Silver City and Las Cruces. The company will receive $78,194 to train eight people earning an average wage of $18.13.

is a brewery and distillery that operates in Silver City and Las Cruces. The company will receive $78,194 to train eight people earning an average wage of $18.13. The Red River Brewing Company, LLC (RRBC) , based in Red River, will receive $22,754 to train two people earning an average wage of $21

, based in Red River, will receive $22,754 to train two people earning an average wage of $21 Payfave, Inc. dba Wink‘s mission is to redefine authentication with biometrics and eliminate reliance on passwords. The company is located in Albuquerque, and this is their first JTIP request. The company will receive $254,413.84 to train eight people earning an average wage of $55.22.

“Together these companies are now eligible to train 40 employees for new jobs or for an existing position with higher wages,” said New Mexico Economic Development Department Deputy Cabinet Secretary Director Jon Clark. “At a time when the unemployment rate remains relatively low, JTIP and other workforce training initiatives are more important than ever for businesses looking to grow their workforce and expand in New Mexico.”

JTIP will reimburse these businesses after training is complete and at a rate determined by location and other factors.