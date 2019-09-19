New Mexico district courts seeks to add staff, judges through additional funding

(KRQE)- New Mexico district courts are asking for additional funding to add more judges and staff following a personnel shortage and growing workload.

The Santa Fe New Mexican is reporting that within the next year, the 2nd District Court in Albuquerque is hoping for two new judges. The Santa Fe-based first District, the Las Cruces-based 3rd District, and the Alamogordo-based 12th District, each wants funding for one new judge.

According to documents obtained by the Santa Fe New Mexican, Dona Ana County’s 3rd District Court cited a study by the National Center for State Courts and detailed a shortage of almost a dozen district court staff, five district judges, and magistrate court staff.