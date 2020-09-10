New Mexico discusses legal action over slow nuclear waste cleanup

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is discussing legal action over the federal government’s slow pace in cleaning up nuclear waste at Los Alamos National Laboratory. A federal official told lawmakers that since January, only five shipments of waste had been cleaned up from Los Alamos.

Meanwhile, the Idaho National Laboratory is sending two to three waste shipments a week. This is part of the nation’s multibillion-dollar cleanup program for Cold War-era waste. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

