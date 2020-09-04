New Mexico designer up for International Indigenous Designer of the Year

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico fashion designer is up for a big award. Sage Mountainflower is from Ohkay Owingeh. Her fashion brand is up for the International Indigenous Designer of the Year.

Her designs include beadwork, something she says she learned to do as a child. Then, she started designing clothes for her children and it blossomed into a business. Right now, Mountainflower is in second place with 200 votes. Voting ends October 21.

