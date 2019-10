LINCOLN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Lincoln County deputy is facing nearly a year behind bars for going into a home without permission.

Last summer, investigators were called to investigate a theft in Glencoe. Once the investigation wrapped up, all the deputies and the homeowner left.

When the homeowner came back, he found Lincoln County Deputy Terry Colwell was inside his house. Colwell said he was looking for a flashlight.

On Thursday, a jury found him guilty of criminal trespass.