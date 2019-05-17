New Mexico Dept. of Transportation warns residents to ‘Click it or Ticket’

Law enforcement across New Mexico will be implementing a strict approach to seat belt use this month.

New Mexico authorities will be stepping up seat belt enforcement as part of the national “Click it or Ticket” campaign. The New Mexico Department of Transportation stresses that bucking up while in the car is crucial.

“Seat belts save lives, and everyone, front seat, and back, children and adults, need to remember to buckle up every trip, every time,” said Transportation Secretary Michael Sandoval in a press release.

The campaign runs from May 20 through June 2. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2017 there were over 10,000 unbuckled passengers killed in crashes in the United States.

In 2018, New Mexico law enforcement officials gave out over 10,000 seat belt citations and around 1,400 child restraint citations. Last year during the “Click it or Ticket” campaign, about 1,400 seat belt citations and 75 child restraint citations.