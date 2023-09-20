Photo provided via video by New Mexico Dept. of Transportation

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The world depends on trucks to get us what we need, but those trucks require very specialized upkeep.

One mechanic is receiving big recognition for his expertise.

Earl Trujillo has been in his field for 17 years. He works as a field mechanic for the New Mexico Department of Transportation.

His nickname is “Turbo,” and he services District Five, a remote area of northern New Mexico.

Recently, he was awarded District Five Employee of the Year for his hard work.

Turbo is known for his quick thinking and uncanny ability to get rigs back on the road.