NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The winners of the 2023 Golden Chile Awards in New Mexico were announced Tuesday. The awards went to those who connected children and seniors with locally grown food, supporting the New Mexico farming economy.

To earn a Golden Chile, applicants are required to establish edible gardens, serve locally grown food, provide gardening lessons and nutrition education, offer culturally appropriate nutrition and gardening instruction, and engage staff, families, and communities in New Mexico Grown programming.

The Golden Chile Award Program comprises four recognition tiers – Seed, Sprout, Blossom, and Golden Chile – designed to acknowledge varying levels of involvement in New Mexico’s local food movement. A total of 66 awards were given out to the following groups:

Golden Chile (mature and fruitful program):

A Gold Star Academy & Child Development Center in Farmington

Future Generations in Clovis

Elida Municipal Schools

Farmington Municipal Schools

Roswell Independent School District

Santa Fe School District

Lower Valley and Blanco senior centers

Blossom (program is reaching maturity):

Bumble Bee Learning Center in Sunland Park

Christina Kent Early Childhood Center in Albuquerque

Christine Duncan Heritage Academy in Albuquerque

Family Resource Center in Deming

Mid-West NMCAP Head Start/Early Head Start in Socorro

My Kiddos Too in Roswell

Serendipity Day School in Albuquerque

Western Heights Learning Center in Albuquerque

Zuni Pueblo Head Start

Albuquerque Public Schools

Dexter Consolidated Schools

Las Cruces Public Schools

Silver Consolidated Schools in Silver City

Las Vegas Senior Center programs

Rio Arriba County Senior Program

Sandoval County Senior Services

Zuni Pueblo Senior Center

Sprout (program is growing strong):

Creative Kids Childcare Center in Española

Isleta Head Start, Early Head Start & Child Care Center

Kingdom Builders Preschool and Daycare in Albuquerque

NMSU Head Start

NMSU School for Young Children

Ramah Navajo Head Start

Bloomfield Schools

Clovis Municipal Schools

Cuba Independent Schools

Taos Municipal Schools

West Las Vegas Schools

Adelante Senior Meals in Albuquerque

Albuquerque Department of Senior Affairs

Catron County Senior Services (Presbyterian Medical Services)

Deming Luna County Commission on Aging

Santo Domingo Pueblo Senior Center

Seed (program has potential):

New Mexico Children First in Sunland Park

Isleta Elementary School in Albuquerque

Ch’ooshgai Community School in Tohatchi

Fort Sumner Municipal Schools

Hobbs Municipal Schools

The New Mexico Grown program awarded its highest amount this year, a total of $3.47 million: $2 million for schools, $300,000 for preschools, and $1.17 million for senior centers.

School districts, which serve thousands of students locally-grown food each year, will receive more than half of the funds to continue providing healthy eating activities and education, working with students to cultivate edible school gardens, and serving locally-grown food in cafeteria meals.

“We are thrilled to see so many of our districts recognized in these awards. These honorees serve as role models for all schools and districts in the state on the important connection between our food and how it is grown and the health of our communities,” said Public Education Department Secretary Arsenio Romero.

“The NM Grown Program allowed locally grown produce and meats to be served to senior centers across the state,” said ALTSD Secretary Designate Jen Paul Schroer. “This enhances the quality and nutritional value of the meals provided to older adults. This year we have a total of 75 senior centers, plus an additional 21 tribes, pueblos and nations participating in the program.”

A new category that will make its debut at this year’s awards ceremony is the food producer award. The following groups received the award:

Anthony Youth Farm in Anthony

Bidii Baby Foods in Gallup

Chispas Farm in Albuquerque

Desert Verde Farm in Santa Fe

Elder’s Greenhouse & Garden in Aztec

Frontier Food Hub in Silver City

Graves Farm & Garden in Roswell

Hacienda Dominguez & Chelenzo Farms in Cerrillos

Institute of American Indian Arts Land-Grants Program in Santa Fe

Montoya Orchard in Española

Navajo Agricultural Products Industry (NAPI) in Farmington

New Mexico Beef in Anton Chico

New Mexico Harvest in Albuquerque

Nichols Ranch & Orchards in La Luz

North Valley Organics in Albuquerque

RJ’s Legacy in Shiprock

San Juan College Harvest Food Hub in Farmington

Santa Fe Community College Greenhouse

Silver Leaf Farms in Corrales

The Veggie Shack in Portales

Twin Rivers Farm in Roswell

Representatives from the Office of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham as well as the Departments of Aging and Long-Term Services, Agriculture, Early Childhood Education & Care, Health, and Public Education, will honor the statewide winners in a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 2 p.m.