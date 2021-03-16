New Mexico Dept. of Game & Fish issue warning about invasive aquarium mussel

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Game & Fish says an invasive species sold in pet stores could cause problems for the state’s water supply. The department says zebra mussels have been discovered in moss balls that were sold in pet stores and online across New Mexico.

According to a news released issued by the department, any moss balls that were purchased in New Mexico or online within the last year may pose serious risks to the state’s water bodies, water systems, and to wildlife.

Game & Fish reports that zebra mussels are an invasive species because they can reproduce quickly and become so dense that they clog water pipes and boat motors and can also alter aquatic habitats become detrimental to wildlife and fish.

Individuals who have recently purchased a moss ball are asked to do the following immediately:

Remove the moss ball and any aquarium items and put them in a heat-safe pot and fill the pot with tap water

Bring water to a boil and boil the items for one minute

Discard the moss ball in the trash and allow the other aquarium items to dry completely

Discard the boiled water onto grass or dirt

Completely exchange 100% of the aquarium’s water by draining the water onto grass or dirt and replacing the filter media, bio bags, etc.

Rinse the aquarium with hot water (a minimum of 140 degrees) making sure all sides receive hot water

Rebuild the aquarium and monitor monthly for a presence of zebra mussels

The New Mexico Department of Game & Fish urges not to flush moss balls or to discard any water into a toilet, sink, bathtub, storm drain, or any water sources including rivers, lakes, or ponds. According to the department, it has been working alongside federal partners and pet stores to remove the products from stores and to limit additional importation.