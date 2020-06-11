Live Now
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide update on New Mexico COVID-19 efforts

New Mexico Dept. of Game & Fish holds essay contest for kids, teens

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish wants to hear from New Mexico’s young people. The department is holding an essay contest encouraging kids and teen to research an aspect of hunting, fishing, conservation or wildlife. It calls on writes to ‘teach us something new’ and ‘tell us a great story we’ll remember.’ Winners will get an outdoors-themed prize bag and their work will be published in New Mexico Wildlife.

Entry submissions categories are elementary students, middle school students and high school students. Submissions will be judged by presentation, information, originality and pictures. Submissions are due by June 30 by 5 p.m. and winning announcements will be made on July 17.

For more information on the contest, click here.

