NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Tourism Department, New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions and New Mexico Workforce Connections are teaming up with Central New Mexico Community College to host a job fair. The job fair will be exclusively for leisure and hospitality employers.

The job fair will be May 18, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the CNM Workforce Training Center. (5600 Eagle Rock Ave. 87113) The fair will help New Mexico’s leisure and hospitality businesses to fill jobs as they get ready for the height of travel season.

Employers in the leisure and hospitality sector are encouraged to contact nmworkforceconnection@wccnm.org if they wish to participate in the job fair. Any employers wishing to participate must RSVP by May 4.