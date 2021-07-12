New Mexico Department of Transportation warns public of text message scam

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –The New Mexico Department of Transportation is alerting the public about a text message scam. According to a news release, people are reporting that they have received a text message claiming to be from the NMDOT that says the recipient “is required to validate their driver’s license.”

NMDOT says this text was not sent by them. They also are warning the public to not click on the link provided. NMDOT reports that they don’t send out text messages and the department does not deal with anything pertaining to drivers’ licenses.