NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) and the Navajo Department of Transportation have announced millions received from the Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant. The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Officials said NMDOT and the Navajo Nation have received $59 million from the grant for US 64. It’s a rural highway within the Navajo Nation.

“This project is long overdue; I am glad to hear we received this grant,” said Representative Arthur Allision. He continued, “The impact it will have on the community is invaluable. The improved quality of life for residents in rural locations and investment in critical infrastructure will increase the mobility and safety of anyone utilizing this corridor. I am glad that the significant bumps and dips in this stretch of road will be addressed, shoulders will be added to increase safety, and the improvements will directly impact the school buses loaded with children that travel this road daily.” Representative Allison noted his continued commitment to these enhancements, highlighting that he has advocated for these improvements since 2019.

Here’s a list of things they want to address with the funds: