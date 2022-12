NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Department of Transportation crews are fixing the damage caused by monsoon season along NM 169 near Alamo.

Crews have been working on two projects, one at mile marker 25 and the other at 28. They are building gabions to help control erosion in the arroyo beds near the bridges. The gabions for the projects are being filled with riprap rocks. Those rocks can range from four inches to more than four feet in size.